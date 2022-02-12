Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 48,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,106,242. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

