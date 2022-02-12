Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Exelon has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

