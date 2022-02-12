Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vistra Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Vistra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

