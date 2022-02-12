Research Analysts Set Expectations for Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

