Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as low as C$15.34. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 101,566 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

