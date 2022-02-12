Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Opiant Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.19%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.26%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 3.58% 4.25% 2.51% Spero Therapeutics -454.11% -69.84% -56.38%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $29.63 million 4.58 -$1.86 million $0.05 574.71 Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 34.82 -$78.28 million ($2.67) -3.76

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Spero Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa. Its principal product Naloxone is a medicine which is available through injection can reverse the overdose of prescription and illicit opioids. The company was founded on June 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

