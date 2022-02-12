Reviewing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -4.08% -33.13% -6.62%

33.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 200.05%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.34 -$13.23 million ($1.08) -6.58

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Velocity Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.