Revomon (REVO) Tops One Day Volume of $925,324.00

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $925,324.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.18 or 0.06902722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.36 or 0.99910712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

