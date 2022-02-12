Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,573,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,291,000 after purchasing an additional 303,541 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

