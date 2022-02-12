Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.89 Million

Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $391.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the lowest is $375.61 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $383.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of RBA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 508,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,080. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after buying an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after buying an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

