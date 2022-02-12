Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global SPAC Partners were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 100.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 299,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,694,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,814,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:GLSPT opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.