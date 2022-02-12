Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

NBO stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

