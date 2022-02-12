Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 41,800 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Gores Guggenheim worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 324,150 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,699,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 74,953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,462 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGPI opened at $11.25 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

