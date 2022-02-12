Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINVU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,204,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $11.19.
