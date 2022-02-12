Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 229,637 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

