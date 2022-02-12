Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will report sales of $50.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year sales of $48.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $66.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 5.87 on Wednesday, hitting 58.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,226,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 86.73. Rivian has a twelve month low of 50.00 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,148,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,738,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,127,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

