RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 435,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,972,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

