Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 475,000 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eargo were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eargo by 3,108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 267,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eargo by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Eargo by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 206,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 4.65. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

