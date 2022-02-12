Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,330 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

