Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $147,000 Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

