Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $162,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,896,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,853,000 after buying an additional 287,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,780,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

