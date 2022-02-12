Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 216.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.