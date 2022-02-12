Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 649 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of CM opened at $127.99 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

