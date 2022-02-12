Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $18.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,337. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

