Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.07 and a 200-day moving average of $320.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

