Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Down 0.1%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

