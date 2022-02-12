Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 299,314 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 9.16% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $330,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

BBU opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

