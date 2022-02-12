Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.20% of Xylem worth $268,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

