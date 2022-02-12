Royal Bank of Canada Has $344.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $344,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.34 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

