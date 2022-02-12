Royal Bank of Canada Sells 291,278 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,278 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.85% of Eversource Energy worth $238,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

