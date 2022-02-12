Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.77% of American Electric Power worth $313,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.