Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to “Outperform”

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

