Rune Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $113.83 or 0.00271802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,575.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.87 or 0.06833661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.