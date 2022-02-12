RWS (LON:RWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWS. dropped their price objective on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 745 ($10.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.07) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.33) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.11).

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 490 ($6.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.95. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 471.40 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($11.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 574.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 602.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,500.34).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

