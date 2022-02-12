RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of RXR Acquisition worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000.

RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

