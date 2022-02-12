SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $76,005.12 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $76,005.12 and $123.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,221,181 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

