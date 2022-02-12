Sakura Bloom Market Capitalization Tops $155,107.43 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 140% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $155,107.43 and approximately $48.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

