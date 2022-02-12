salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $505,172.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $529,414.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

