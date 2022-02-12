Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 445.5% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 445.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

