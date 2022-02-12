Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.21 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

