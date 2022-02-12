Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.62

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 5014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

