Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.0 days.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCFLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.26) to €9.00 ($10.34) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.