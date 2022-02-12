Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 35,289 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,056,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.