Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $128,569,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

