Schroder Investment Management Group Has $446,000 Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 193,147 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 494,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPC stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $568.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.