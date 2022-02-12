Schroder Investment Management Group Has $477,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

