Schroder Investment Management Group Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 397.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exact Sciences stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Exact Sciences Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
