Schroder Investment Management Group Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 397.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.