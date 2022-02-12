Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.96.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

