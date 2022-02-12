Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,049 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

