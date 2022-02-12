Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SCWTF stock remained flat at $$1,415.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,422.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,485.62. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $1,415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

